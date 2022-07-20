CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 71-year-old New York City subway cleaner was injured when she was punched in the face unprovoked while working, police said.

The assault happened at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island subway station on July 13 at 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The subway cleaner, who was contracted by the MTA from an outside agency, was on the northbound F line platform at the station when a woman came up to her and punched her in the face unprovoked. The victim received treatment at the scene for her injury.

The suspect (pictured above) fled onto an incoming northbound F train. She is about 40 years old, has short, dark-colored hair, stands about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 110 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink-colored t-shirt with the word “hope,” dark-colored pants and black sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).