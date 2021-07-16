Bloody night in Brooklyn: Teens among 6 shot in under 2 hours

BROOKLYN — As the city grapples with an ongoing surge in gun violence, Brooklyn saw the brunt of it Thursday night.

According to the NYPD, a string of shootings left at least six people wounded, including three teens, across the borough, all in under two hours.

The gunfire started around 10 p.m. in Bushwick when a 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks on Putnam Avenue, police said. He was hospitalized and expected to survive.

Around the same time, over in Crown Heights, a 42-year-old man was shot in the left arm after a dispute with another person, near the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Bergen Street, authorities said. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A map showing a series of shootings in Brooklyn on Thursday night, July 15, 2021. (PIX11 News)

Less than an hour later, at 10:40 p.m., three teenage boys were wounded when gunfire erupted outside a Bergen Beach pizza shop on Ralph Avenue, officials said.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot in the hip, an 18-year-old was shot in the foot and a 19-year-old was shot in the upper thigh. All of the victims were taken to area hospitals and expected to survive.

About an hour later, at 11:40 p.m., a dispute escalated in East Flatbush when a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. He was hospitalized for treatment while the suspect fled on foot, authorities said.

Finally, around midnight, police said shots were fired at the Gleenwood Houses NYCHA complex in Canarsie. Luckily, no one was injured in this incident. The NYPD said they were looking for two male suspects who fled the scene.

No arrests had been made in any of the shootings as of Friday morning. Police said all the incidents remained under investigation.

There have been at least 811 shooting incidents with at least 945 victims so far this year in New York City alone, compared to 650 shootings at the same time last year with 796 victims, according to the NYPD.

A police spokesperson said the number of suspects and victims under the age of 18 is also higher this year compared to 2020.

After declaring gun violence a state disaster emergency last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 4,000 summer jobs and full-time jobs with training for at-risk youth in New York City on Wednesday.

Cuomo said reaching at-risk youth, “before they enter the pipeline of the system,” is one of the state’s most important strategies to curbing gun violence.

The summer jobs initiative is part of Cuomo’s multi-pronged plan to combat a spike in gun violence across the state, including in New York City.

The governor said the jobs initiative will target hotspots in New York City where the majority of shootings have taken place.

The state will partner with community groups to reach out to at-risk youth in those communities, Cuomo said.

In late June, the Justice Department announced plans to launch a task force to New York City to help combat the uptick in shootings.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).