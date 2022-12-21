NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a teen shot and killed by NYPD officers in 2007, officials said Wednesday.

File – Members of the community hold a candlelight vigil for Khiel Coppin, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2007 in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Gary He)

Police fatally shot Khiel Coppin, 18, on Nov. 12, 2007 in Bedford-Stuyvesant after he charged at them with what officers thought was a gun. It turned out to be a hairbrush. Coppin was killed in a 20-bullet barrage of gunfire.

“When officers responded to a mother’s call for help they were confronted by what they believed to be a lethal threat and had to make split-second decisions,” Law Department spokesman Nick Paolucci said. “Officers testified that Mr. Coppin lunged at them with a knife, yelled that he had a gun, and reached for that weapon in the bulge of his sweatshirt, despite repeated orders to raise his hands. While this incident ended tragically, a lower court agreed that the actions of these officers were justified under the circumstances. An appellate court, however, reinstated claims against the officers, saying a jury should weigh the evidence. We have carefully reviewed this tragic case and have determined that this agreement was in the best interest of all parties.”