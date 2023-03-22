BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teacher’s lifelong dream of owning her own home has finally come true, all thanks to a city program helping low-income New Yorkers become first-time home buyers.

Amy Hamberry, 44, had applied to New York City’s housing lotteries for decades. She finally got the email she’d been waiting for last December, not to rent but to own her own home. Struggling to pay rent is no longer a worry for her and her three children.

Hamberry moved into her new house in December. She is now one step closer to creating generational wealth for her children. As a teacher, it once seemed out of reach.

Hamberry’s home is just one of the 17 affordable homes located in Brownsville, East New York and Ocean Hill. The developer is Corey Galloway with BCDL Real Estate Development. He and two other partners are minority developers from New York.

The affordable homes to buy were created under a program with the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. The program partners with developers, giving them low-rate loans to build on public space. In turn, developers build homes that are below market rate and offered through New York City’s housing lottery.

The homes are only available to those who meet income restrictions. Many of the developers chosen are from the community and want to give back.

For Hamberry, she hopes others are inspired by her story and don’t give up hope. She said there’s no place like your own home.

Right now, all of the apartments in East New York have been sold. There are other opportunities to own, including a co-op near the waterfront in Carroll Gardens, on Housing Connect.