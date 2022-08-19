BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York City Parks Department said it’s delivering on its commitment to provide high-quality and sustainable parks in every zip code.

“Our parks are not just luxuries,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “They’re necessities.”

The goal is to make them more equitable so children from every neighborhood can have access to similar amenities no matter where they live.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at La Guardia Playground on Friday was held to celebrate the completion of the $6.7 million dollar renovation project.

As part of the Community Parks Initiative, the effort revitalizes parks to make them more equitable in high-density, low-income areas.

“A lot of our parks were built in the ’30s and ‘50s and asphalt was a revolutionary surface and chain link fence was brand new, but over time, they became cagey,” said Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Marty Maher. “Now, each park has its real, own personality. It looks more park-like. It has trees. It has planting to produce oxygen.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said Williamsburg has the third lowest amount of greenspace in New York City.

“We also have three times the rate of entrance for asthma going inside Woodhull Hospital,” Reynoso said. “That is not by chance.”

By redesigning the neighborhood parks, the agency believes this will improve the health and wellness of the community, especially at La Guardia Playground where cars traveling to the Williamsburg Bridge divide the playground and handball and basketball courts.

Parents, like Franziska Maeder, are pleased with the new improvements.

“It’s perfect,” Maeder said. “It covers everything. It was a savior during the summer, the heat wave because you have the water and it’s safe and there’s a lot to explore for the kids. I love it.”

Rain gardens have also been installed to capture more stormwater making it easier for the city to handle severe floods and storms so that the park can last for generations.