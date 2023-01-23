CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week.

Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of Wright. “They don’t know what they took from us.”

Wright was walking with a group of friends when his group got into an argument with another group last Friday evening, according to police. Words escalated and Wright was allegedly chased for several blocks on Mermaid Avenue before someone took out a weapon and stabbed him.

Wright was trying to help a girl caught in the middle of the dispute, but the group turned on him, sources told PIX11 News. He was rushed to Maimonides Hospital where he later died.

Wright was a senior at Liberation Diploma Plus High School. He was expected to graduate in March. His mother said he would have been the first out of her nine sons to receive a high school diploma.

“He went to school and worked as hard as any ambitious kid determined to write his own narrative,” the GoFundMe post about the teen said. “He valued his family and time spent with his brothers, and anyone he called a friend was honored to have been graced with his huge smile and silly sense of humor.”

As police search for at least six teens in connection to the case, Brooks is questioning where city leaders are to offer the family help.

“I want the mayor to take a little bit more responsibility. At least try to talk to me, have a conversation. Send someone to have a conversation with me,” Brooks said.

No arrests had been made in Wright’s death, as of Monday. Police have not released descriptions of the suspects.