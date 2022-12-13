BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of 20 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and an indeterminate term of seven to 21 years for conspiracy to commit murder. The terms will run concurrently.

Clarke, who was a member of the “SRK” subset of the Folk Nation street gang, was out looking for rival gang members to shoot when he came across 15-year-old Rohan Levy and three of Levy’s friends as they walked through East Flatbush on Feb. 20, 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Levy was a student at Williamsburg High School for Architecture and Design and was returning home after playing basketball.

Clarke got out of a car on East 55th Street near Lenox Road and fired multiple shots from a handgun, hitting Levy in the head and injuring an 18-year-old in the leg, authorities said. Levy died three days later at a hospital.

Clarke was arrested less than two months after the shooting in April 2017.

“This defendant took the life of an innocent teen in a cold-blooded act of gun violence that left a family forever traumatized,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “We will not allow this type of gang activity on the streets of Brooklyn. Today’s sentence ensures that the defendant is no longer a danger to our community.”