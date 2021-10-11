A photo by Paul Seibert as part of his “From the Air” series on display at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Oct. 11, 2021. (Credit: Handout)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Beware, if you are afraid of heights. A local artist who uses helicopters, planes, and tall buildings to capture stunning photos of New York City has been featured in a new exhibit in Brooklyn.

Paul Seibert’s photos can be found in Brooklyn Bridge Park, along with the work of dozens of other local photographers, as part of the annual Photoville festival.

As a professional photographer, Seibert said he’s not afraid of heights, and he’s getting a lot of attention for his photos of the Big Apple from a unique and elevated perspective.

“Everyday there are miracle moments that are perfect. They are uplifting and an incredible part of your day,” Seibert said.

And in the most photographed city in the world, Seibert said you have to go the extra mile — and sometimes that is up.

One of his photos was taken from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building during a partial solar eclipse this last June.

Another image of Manhattan was taken at sunrise in a high-altitude helicopter.

There’s also a photo of a corn field in Greeley, Colorado — taken from inside a small plane — that pays tribute to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Seibert’s work, called “From the Air,” is part of the Through A Circular Lens exhibition. He also plans to release his first book, called “New York from the Air,” next spring.

The Photoville festival, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is open in Brooklyn Bridge Park through Dec. 1.