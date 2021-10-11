NYC ‘From the Air’: Photographer captures stunning photos from an elevated perspective

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nyc from the air photographer

A photo by Paul Seibert as part of his “From the Air” series on display at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Oct. 11, 2021. (Credit: Handout)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Beware, if you are afraid of heights. A local artist who uses helicopters, planes, and tall buildings to capture stunning photos of New York City has been featured in a new exhibit in Brooklyn.

Paul Seibert’s photos can be found in Brooklyn Bridge Park, along with the work of dozens of other local photographers, as part of the annual Photoville festival.

As a professional photographer, Seibert said he’s not afraid of heights, and he’s getting a lot of attention for his photos of the Big Apple from a unique and elevated perspective. 

“Everyday there are miracle moments that are perfect. They are uplifting and an incredible part of your day,” Seibert said.

And in the most photographed city in the world, Seibert said you have to go the extra mile — and sometimes that is up.

One of his photos was taken from the 86th floor of the Empire State Building during a partial solar eclipse this last June.  

Another image of Manhattan was taken at sunrise in a high-altitude helicopter.

There’s also a photo of a corn field in Greeley, Colorado — taken from inside a small plane — that pays tribute to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Seibert’s work, called “From the Air,” is part of the Through A Circular Lens exhibition. He also plans to release his first book, called “New York from the Air,” next spring. 

The Photoville festival, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is open in Brooklyn Bridge Park through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Retired NYPD detective’s tactics under scrutiny as man seeks exoneration in murder case

'The backyards are coming down!' Dyker Heights neighbors say FEMA won't help them after Ida's rains

Groundbreaking at Luna Park expansion

16-year-old girl in coma after being shot in the head on Brooklyn playground

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter