The suspect pictured allegedly slashed a Family Dollar employee during a robbery in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on July 22, 2022. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A robber slashed a Family Dollar employee in the face when the worker tried to stop him from stealing from the store in Brooklyn, police said.

The robbery happened at the Family Dollar store in Cypress Hills at 3112 Fulton Street on July 22, according to the NYPD.

The robber was stealing items from Family Dollar when the employee attempted to stop him. The robber then slashed the employee on the face, arm and neck and then fled the store with the stolen merchandise, police said.

The Family Dollar employee received treatment at a hospital. The suspect (picture above) fled north on Hale Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).