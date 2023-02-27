GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New York City is facing a $100 million lawsuit from the family of a bicyclist killed in Brooklyn in January.

The family of 37-year-old Sarah Schick is demanding safer streets for pedestrians and bicyclists in the wake of her death at the corner of Second Avenue and Ninth Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

Schick, a mother of two children, was killed when a box truck tried to overtake the bicyclist on a shared street on Jan. 10.

Attorney Sam Davis said her death could have been prevented if better safety measures were in place on what they called the deadly Ninth Street Corridor.

“The only change that was made was a delay in the traffic lights that give a pedestrian or bicyclist the opportunity to cross the intersection before they are overtaken by vehicular traffic,” Davis said.

The New York City Department of Transportation said it will be studying the street design, which happens at every intersection of a crash.

“Every life lost in crashes on city roads is precious and our thoughts are with the victim’s family. We are reviewing the claim,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement.