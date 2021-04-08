NYC education employee accused of raping child relative: police

BROOKLYN — Police arrested an off-duty New York City Education Department employee accused of raping a family member when she was just 14 years old, the NYPD said Thursday.

Authorities said Sergio Garcia was picked up just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn after the girl, who is now older, recently came forward with the accusations. The victim’s current age was not immediately known.

PIX11 is not disclosing the nature of their relationship as it could identify the victim.

Police said Garcia, 26, is expected to be hit with a slew of charges including two counts of rape, sex abuse, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17 and sexual misconduct.

