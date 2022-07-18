GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The flow of travel around the city moves at different speeds and in different ways.

McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint, Brooklyn is a stretch where everyone should proceed with extra caution. The city promised changes last summer after Matthew Jensen, a popular teacher at a neighborhood school, was killed crossing the boulevard near the entrance to the BQE.

Overnight traffic signal cycles were decreased at work was done at more than a dozen intersections to improve sight lines. Planners also began a year-long study of pedestrian, vehicle and bike flows. The NYC Department of Transportation presented a report to the community board at the end of June.

New York State Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, who represents the area, rallied with neighbors last year. Gallagher has sponsored several hearings with the city and stakeholders.

“Unfortunately, due diligence means more time waiting. There are some things that can happen immediately and we are pushing for those. People need to be vigilant and aware (while) walking, cycling, driving and parking,” Assembly Member Gallagher said.

Some of the projects at intersections and medians will begin and continue this year. Three potential major re-designs are under consideration. They would include bike lanes on both sides.

During the day, two lanes for vehicles in each direction would be maintained. At night, one lane would be converted to parking. This could be implemented with the study and current data.

Permanent lane removal in each direction or removing a southbound lane would require more time for analysis, according to the city report.

“DOT heard clearly from community and elected officials that travel lane removal must be considered as project design continues to move forward. We are reviewing this feedback as we develop the final proposal, while exploring short-term improvements that might be implemented along the corridor this year,” NYC DOT spokesperson Vin Barone said.

Planners will continue to refine the proposals and gather more data about the impact of reducing lanes.

The impact on side streets and parking is also to be considered. The next update will be in the fall.

The more permanent proposals would be considered in 2023, based on the information being gathered.