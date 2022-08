The scene of a reported boom truck collapse on 5th Avenue near 36th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Aug. 3, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Department of Buildings inspectors are investigating reports of a collapsed boom truck Wednesday morning in Sunset Park.

Reports came in around 9:15 a.m. of a collapsed boom truck delivery vehicle on 5th Avenue near 36th Street, according to a DOB spokesperson, who said investigators were on their way to the scene.

No injuries have been reported to the DOB, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.