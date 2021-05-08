NYC candidate Tischler avoids jail for sparking riot over virus rules

NEW YORK — A New York City political candidate who led protests against coronavirus restrictions in Brooklyn last fall will avoid jail time after pleading guilty Friday to a charge of inciting a riot.

Harold “Heshy” Tischler was sentenced to 10 days community service for egging on a crowd of men that chased and trapped a journalist during the Oct. 7 protest in the Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Borough Park.

Video showed the men surrounding, jostling and taunting Jacob Kornbluh, who had been reporting on resistance to social distancing in the neighborhood.

The journalist tweeted that he welcomed the City Council candidate’s acknowledgement that he incited a riot.

