(PIX11) — President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address spoke about the importance of subsidizing affordable child care. Advocates, child care providers and business leaders joined forces in highlighting the need for more funding.

Michaella Blissett-Williams owns five boutique salons across Brooklyn. As a mother of three and a boss to 40 employees, she knows firsthand how stressful and expensive child care can be.

Blissett-Williams said it was a struggle to balance her responsibilities as a businesswoman and mother. With three children, affordable and available child care was nearly impossible to find and afford.

“I remember the price was so high. $21,000 per child and I had to pick them up at 3 p.m.,” Blissett-Williams said.

Now that she’s the CEO of five salons, she has become the boss she always wanted: flexible and compassionate. But the harsh reality, she said, is she is still losing great talent.

Blissett-Williams got a visit from Gov. Kathy Hochul as part of a small business walking tour Wednesday. PIX11 News exclusively spoke with Hochul. She shared her own experience and struggle as a working mom.

“Something that touched my life personally years ago [was] when my children were born. I had to give up a job I loved because I couldn’t afford child care. This is personal to me,” Hochul said.

Robin Hood NYC released a new poll Wednesday that surveyed over 2,100 registered voters in New York State, which shows overwhelming support for funding affordable child care.

“We did a poll of New Yorkers across the state and found 62 percent of New Yorkers approve of expanding subsidies for child care. That’s 3 to 1,” Robin Hood NYC CEO Richard R. Buery, Jr. said.

Gov. Hochul tells PIX11 News she is listening and is proposing major funding for access to child care statewide.

“My budget is putting forth $1.4 billion to make child care more affordable,” Hochul said.

The budget will be negotiated and voted on at the end of this month.

Blissett-Williams said she works with her employees on flexible work hours and urges all employers to do the same.