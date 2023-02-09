WASHINGTON (PIX11) — A congressman from New York introduced his colleagues to “real” bagels on Thursday, but there was so much demand that each bagel had to be cut into quarters.

The press secretary for Rep. Dan Goldman, whose district encompasses Lower Manhattan and northwest Brooklyn, even put out a statement on the unique cutting method.

“Congressman Dan Goldman is well aware bagels should not be drawn and quartered,” the spokesperson tweeted. “Overwhelming demand from hundreds of hungry Hill staffers and the Fourth Estate called for desperate measures, and we were forced to triage in real time. Please bear with us as we work to address supply chain issues.”

The event, which Goldman called the inaugural House Bagel Caucus, came on National Bagels and Lox Day. The bagels came from five shops in his district, including Russ & Daughters, Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys, Davidovich Bakery, Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe and Shelsky’s of Brooklyn.

“At the inaugural meeting of the House Bagel Caucus, my office was delighted to showcase some of NY10’s most beloved small businesses,” Goldman said. “We’re extremely proud to be the home of the world’s best bagels and were thrilled to spread the bagel love to our friends from around the country.”

And, of course, a congressman from New Jersey chimed in. Rep. Rob Menendez shared a picture and a tweet from the event.

“.@RepDanGoldman, I heard you brought some “bagels” to work today. That’s nice. But if you want to try a real bagel, you’re more than welcome to get on the @PATHTrain and come to @NJGov… the invite is open.”