NXIVM cult case: Feds recommend lighter sentence for Allison Mack, citing cooperation

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Federal prosecutors recommended a lighter sentence for Allison Mack, the former actress involved in the NXIVM sex slave cult, saying she provided “substantial assistance to the government in the investigation and prosecution of others.”

Mack, who is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, including the acts of extortion and forced labor. The charges carry a maximum of 40 years in prison or 20 years on each count.

However, the prosecution requested the court sentence her below that range because she provided critical evidence of cult leader Keith Raniere’s role in DOS, NXIVM’s inner circle, and his requirement that DOS “slaves” be branded with his initials.

The sentencing memorandum from prosecutors read, in part,

“The portion of the recording in which Raniere states that DOS victims should say “please brand me it would be an honor” before they were held down, so “it doesn’t seem like they are being coerced” was referenced in the government’s opening and closing statements. Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant, detailed and highly corroborated information which assisted the government in its prosecution.” Sentencing memorandum for Allison Mack

Mack, known for her role on the hit television show “Smallville,” was arrested in connection with the cult in 2018. She was often seen with Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison, and quickly became a high-ranking member of his group.

Raniere’s sentencing in October 2020 culminated several years of revelations about NXIVM, which charged people thousands of dollars for self improvement courses.

Those people included Hollywood celebrities and others willing to endure humiliation and pledge obedience for Raniere’s vision of how to pursue perfection.

Prosecutors said Raniere led what amounted to a criminal enterprise. Co-conspirators helped recruit and groom sexual partners for him.