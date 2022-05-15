BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A beloved nurse was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, officials said.

The woman, who police have not yet publicly identified, was killed in front of a bodega near Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 11 a.m., officials said. Police were questioning a suspect.

Residents in the area told PIX11 News a man chased the suspect down and held him until police arrived. Officials said the man in custody was 62.

The 55-year-old victim has a teenaged son and has lived in the area for more than three decades, residents said. She was a hard working woman and always looked out for the neighborhood.

Charges have not yet been filed. Police have not yet released the name of the person in custody.