Notorious drug lord could walk free because of disgraced former NYPD detective’s role in case

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn judge granted a new hearing to a notorious drug lord; he’s behind bars, in part, based on an investigation by a disgraced former NYPD detective.

Retired NYPD Detective Louis Scarcella has been accused of framing innocent people for crimes they did not commit. Samuel “Baby Sam” Edmonson’s attorney believes the investigation into his client was compromised because it was led by Scarcella.

Prosecutors said Edmonson ran a violent drug gang in the 1980s in Brownsville, East New York, and Bedford-Stuyvesant. He’s been behind bars for more than 30 years.

Edmonson “ordered or directly participated in a staggering number of violent acts,” according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office. He was sent to prison for two murders and running a criminal enterprise.

Testimony in his new case was set to begin Wednesday morning. Edmonson’s attorney — Pierre Sussman — told PIX11 News a key witness who helped send Edmonson to prison will come forward and recant their story.

In recent years, 15 convictions Scarcella helped secure were overturned. He was in court Tuesday ahead of the hearing and told PIX11 News he stands by his investigative work in the case.

We are confident that this defendant, a notorious leader of a violent gang who was convicted of two murders, attempted murder and enterprise corruption, is guilty, and that the 60 witnesses who testified at trial established his guilt. We will continue to stand by his rightful conviction in court.