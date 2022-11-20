NEW YORK (PIX11) — People who lost loved ones to road traffic inaugurated a memorial in their honor on Sunday during the annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The memorial at Lincoln Terrace-Arthur S. Somers Park in Brooklyn. meant to give New Yorkers a space of reflect on lost loved ones. The names of those loves one were read out on Sunday. They were children, men and women from all walks of life. Their lives were all cut short by traffic violence.

Julaine Williams was at the inauguration on Sunday. Her 21-year-old daughter died when a driver jumped the sidewalk. The grieving mother joined dozens of other families of road traffic victims at Sunday’s event.

About 3,000 New Yorkers are seriously injured and more than 200 are killed each year in traffic incidents, according to the city’s Transportation Department. Being struck by a vehicle is the leading cause of injury-related death for children under 14. It’s the second leading cause for seniors.