BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — As part of celebrating renowned rapper The Notorious B.I.G.’s would-be 50th birthday, the MTA announced they will be loading 50,000 commemorative MetroCards in select subway stations.

They were available for purchase starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, and as expected, New Yorkers flocked to get their cards.

Notorious B.I.G. MetroCards (Courtesy: Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York)

Notorious B.I.G. MetroCards (Courtesy: Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York)

Notorious B.I.G. MetroCards (Courtesy: Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York)

One of them was Sonya Magett, who said in a tweet that lines started even before people were allowed to buy. She passed by the Clinton Washington-Avenue C station, one of the four participating stations in Brooklyn. The rapper was born and raised in the borough.

The line for the Biggie metrocard started before it’s release at midnight tonight. Only 50,000 available total city wide. 2 fare minimum required Happy 50th birthday Notorious BIG. pic.twitter.com/g3CDPIWkSi — theglamorousnerd (@sonyamagett) May 21, 2022

“It was very emotional for me standing in the long line for over three hours but it was something I had to do — get a collectors’ item from the very train around the corner where Biggie grew up on,” Magett told PIX11 News.

She claimed to have dressed the rapper and talked to him the night he died. She was one of the lucky few who were able to snag the limited-edition item.

New Yorker Sonya Magett holds her Biggie Smalls MetroCard, one of only 50,000 sold. (Credit: Sonya Magett)

For those who weren’t as lucky, some of the Biggie Smalls MetroCards are up on sale on eBay, but be warned — listers are selling them for as high as $5,000.