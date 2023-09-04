CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — For one of the last times this summer, people took a stroll along the Coney Island boardwalk on Monday.

“It’s a whole vibe. Like it’s a thing. It’s amazing,” said visitor Lillian Narissi.

The iconic Brooklyn beach was the destination of choice for many New Yorkers and visitors on Labor Day.

“You’ve got to come to Coney Island. This is the No. 1 spot,” said Brooklyn resident Maritza Armstrong. “If you don’t come here for Labor Day or Fourth of July, you are losing out.”

Armstrong and her family live close by and say the place never gets old. Plus, they want to make the most of the summer season before it ends.

“Sad? I’m practically crying. It was too fast,” she added.

“I haven’’’t been on The Cyclone for a long time. So, I want to get on it. Let’s see how it is,” said Carmen Datil.

The rides, the sand and surf, it’s all at Coney Island.

“It’s great. You take the subway here. It’s somewhat inexpensive. You get here quickly, and you are like in another world. You are right by the beach coming from Manhattan,” said visitor Peter Mayo.

There is no shortage of food, but quality time with family is what’s really on the menu.

“We are riding the rides with my little sister,” said 12-year-old Edgar Elias, alongside his sister.

Labor Day means a lot to her. It is also a reminder of a new season and the fall routines.

“I’m excited but also nervous for seventh grade,” added Elias.

“As much as I don’t want summer to be over, I want them to go back to school,” said Lillian Narissi.

Many of the Coney Island attractions will remain open through October.