CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — From the sideshows to the seashore, thousands of New Yorkers say Coney Island is the best place to be this Memorial Day Weekend.

The Coney Island amusement district opened in 1895 and is still strong 128 years later.

Coney Island this Memorial Day Weekend has something for everyone.

Whether it’s a stomach-churning roller coaster ride at night with all these dips and upside-down spins or the more kid-friendly rides at Deno’s Wonder Wheel.

“It’s a perfect Wonder Wheel day to be 150 feet high overlooking the boardwalk,” Dennis Vourderis, co-owner of Deno’s Wonder Wheel, told PIX11 News. “You can see New Jersey. You can see Manhattan, too.”

“I might as well be in there myself,” Jonathan Caba, a father of two taking pictures of his children, told PIX11 News. “So fun. All the kids having fun. Everybody having a good Memorial Weekend.”

The business was booming on the boardwalk and beyond with funnel cakes, cotton candy, hotdogs, and so many clams.

Many were also trying out the two new rides at Luna Park, Tony’s Xpress roller coaster and Leti’s Treasure Log Flume ride.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

So many people were performing on the boardwalk, including the Coney Island Youth Alive Marching Band.

“I brought these at-risk kids so they can get the support from the neighborhood that they are supposed to get,” Sheila Smalls, the executive director of Coney Island Youth Alive, told PIX11 News.

There was also an impromptu Salsa at Coney Island gathering led by my dance partner Julio Gonzalez.

“We’re celebrating Memorial Day Weekend,” Gonzalez, who organized the salsa dancing and danced a bit with this reporter, told PIX11 News. “They’re having fun,” he added.

Barbara Tucker from the Soul Committee Alliance had a very loyal following listening and dancing, and thousands packed the Coney Island Amphitheater for the Haitian Music, Culture and Art Festival.