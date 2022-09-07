CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) – New surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the man suspected of vandalizing a mural of Biggie Smalls in Brooklyn last month.

The suspect can be seen in the surveillance video (above) walking on a sidewalk at night with a bag in hand.

Police still haven’t caught the person who vandalized a mural of hip hop legend Biggie Smalls at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place in Clinton Hill, the Brooklyn neighborhood where Biggie grew up.

The vandal threw black paint on Biggie’s face and wrote the words “East Coast” in red spray paint on the mural.

A mural of Biggie Smalls was vandalized in Clinton Hill on Aug. 26, 2022. (Darren McQuade/PIX11)

The vandalism happened back on Aug. 26 around midnight, police said. It provoked outrage from the community in Brooklyn, where Biggie is a hero to many.

“He came out of the ‘hood from here, so he represents this area,” Brooklyn resident Irv Pantin told PIX11 News on Aug. 26. “To do something like that is a big disrespect to him and the family.”

