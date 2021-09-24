Surveillance stills of a suspected gunman in a Brooklyn shooting that left a teenage NYU student wounded on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The NYPD late Thursday released new video of a shooting in Brooklyn that wounded a nearby NYU student on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The surveillance footage shows the gunman raise his arm and open fire in broad daylight as students and other bystanders walk by, right near the school’s Downtown Brooklyn campus at MetroTech Center, according to police.

The NYPD said the gunfire erupted just after 3 p.m., striking the 19-year-old student in his upper arm, just outside NYU’s School of Engineering.

WATCH: New video of gunman opening fire near NYU's Brooklyn campus, wounding a teen student Tuesday, police say



The school confirmed in a statement that the student was “injured by a stray bullet or a ricochet.”

The suspect fled on foot, while the wounded teen made it inside one of the NYU buildings, where he was attended to by emergency responders before being taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD also released a surveillance image of the suspected gunman.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

