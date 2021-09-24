New video of Brooklyn shooting that left NYU student wounded

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspect in Brooklyn shooting that wounded NYU student

Surveillance stills of a suspected gunman in a Brooklyn shooting that left a teenage NYU student wounded on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The NYPD late Thursday released new video of a shooting in Brooklyn that wounded a nearby NYU student on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The surveillance footage shows the gunman raise his arm and open fire in broad daylight as students and other bystanders walk by, right near the school’s Downtown Brooklyn campus at MetroTech Center, according to police.

The NYPD said the gunfire erupted just after 3 p.m., striking the 19-year-old student in his upper arm, just outside NYU’s School of Engineering.

The school confirmed in a statement that the student was “injured by a stray bullet or a ricochet.”

The suspect fled on foot, while the wounded teen made it inside one of the NYU buildings, where he was attended to by emergency responders before being taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD also released a surveillance image of the suspected gunman.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn NYCHA apartments without gas for months; bill would fine utility companies

Defense of R. Kelly begins

NYC parents debate COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

R. Kelly defense witness speaks out: 'I was there ... Nobody's chained up'

East Flatbush families scramble to get kids to school after buses don’t show up

Safer streets in NYC: Officials push for tougher laws, more enforcement

More Brooklyn

Crime

Fallout from Carmine's incident continues

New claims in NYC restaurant brawl over vaccine proof

NYC prosecutors wrap up as R. Kelly sex trafficking trial moves into next stage

11-year-old boy injured in deadly quadruple shooting in Bronx park: NYPD

Hostess assaulted on Upper West Side after asking tourists for vaccine cards had just started Carmine’s job

Restaurants prepare for first weekend of enforcing vaccination proof

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter