New suspect images: Man shot multiple times aboard Brooklyn subway

Brooklyn

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Man shot repeatedly on subway in Brooklyn

Surveillance images of a man accused of shooting another man multiple times aboard an A train in Brooklyn on Dec. 18, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released new surveillance images of a man accused of pulling out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shooting a subway rider over the weekend.

Police said the alleged gunman got into an argument with the 28-year-old victim aboard the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grand Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The unidentified suspect opened fire fire and wounded the victim multiple times before fleeing the train, authorities said.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital in critical condition.

Police asked for help identifying the shooter, who is believed to be 30. He’s around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. The man was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The new images show the suspected shooter’s face more clearly.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYC police shoot, kill man they say ran at them with knife

Police shoot and kill man with knife in Crown Heights, Brooklyn: NYPD

Officers fatally shoot alleged armed man in Brooklyn: police sources

61 years since Brooklyn airline crash

French bulldogs practice skateboard tricks at Brooklyn parks

Administration for Children’s Services hopes families, kids feel more comfortable in new Brooklyn facility

More Brooklyn

Crime

NYC police shoot, kill man they say ran at them with knife

Police shoot and kill man with knife in Crown Heights, Brooklyn: NYPD

Officers fatally shoot alleged armed man in Brooklyn: police sources

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot near Woodside night club

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot in attempted robbery outside Queens club

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in attempted robbery

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter