Surveillance images of a man accused of shooting another man multiple times aboard an A train in Brooklyn on Dec. 18, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released new surveillance images of a man accused of pulling out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shooting a subway rider over the weekend.

Police said the alleged gunman got into an argument with the 28-year-old victim aboard the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grand Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The unidentified suspect opened fire fire and wounded the victim multiple times before fleeing the train, authorities said.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital in critical condition.

Police asked for help identifying the shooter, who is believed to be 30. He’s around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. The man was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The new images show the suspected shooter’s face more clearly.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).