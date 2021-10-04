BROOKLYN — The NYPD early Monday released new images of three individuals sought in connection with gunfire in a Brooklyn park that struck a 16-year-old bystander Friday, leaving the girl in a coma.

Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties was shot in the head by a stray bullet round 3 p.m. at the playground in the Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park, near the Gowanus Houses, police said.

EMS rushed the teen to an area hospital. She was in a medically induced coma on Sunday after brain surgery, mom Nadine Sobers said.

New surveillance images of three male individuals sought in connection with gunfire in a Brooklyn park on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 that left at 16-year-old girl shot in the head, police say. (NYPD)

She remained in critical condition Monday morning, authorities said.

According to police, they’re looking for three male individuals who fled the scene on CitiBikes.

Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties (Courtesy Nadine Sobers)

The young victim’s mother hopes police find the men they’re searching for in connection with her daughter’s shooting. She said she hopes God can forgive them because she can’t.

“I want them to turn themselves in,” she said. “They need to be held accountable for what they did.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Magee Hickey contributed to this report.