New photos: Suspects wanted after 16-year-old shot in head near Brooklyn playground

Brooklyn

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn park shooting suspects

Police are looking for two individuals in connection with a shooting that critically injured a teen girl near a Brooklyn playground. (Credit: NYPD)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Police on Saturday released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Brooklyn that left a 16-year-old girl in critical condition.

The teen was shot in the head around 3 p.m. on Friday near a playground at Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park in Boerum Hill, police said. 

Investigators do not believe she was the intended target, according to the NYPD.

The head of the 84th Precinct said the teen was still in critical condition Saturday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYC Women’s March rallies for reproductive rights, abortion access

Sunset Park fire: 4-year-old among 16 hurt in Brooklyn blaze

Follow-up Friday: NYCHA kitchen repairs and renovating Red Hook parks

17-year-old girl stabbed during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD

Video: Man knocked off bicycle in string of Brooklyn sucker-punch attacks

Community advocates want repairs, renovations for Red Hook parks

More Brooklyn

Crime

17-year-old girl stabbed during fight in front of Brooklyn high school: NYPD

Video: Man knocked off bicycle in string of Brooklyn sucker-punch attacks

Bronx woman struck, killed by pickup truck; driver arrested, NYPD says

Police activity in Bayonne, Jersey City after chase, shots fired in NJ

5 shot in police-involved shooting in Inwood

5 shot, including gunman, in police-involved shooting in Manhattan: officers

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter