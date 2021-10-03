Police are looking for two individuals in connection with a shooting that critically injured a teen girl near a Brooklyn playground. (Credit: NYPD)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Police on Saturday released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Brooklyn that left a 16-year-old girl in critical condition.

The teen was shot in the head around 3 p.m. on Friday near a playground at Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park in Boerum Hill, police said.

Investigators do not believe she was the intended target, according to the NYPD.

The head of the 84th Precinct said the teen was still in critical condition Saturday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).