New photos: Man accused of shoving 77-year-old Asian man to ground in Brooklyn

Surveillance images of a man accused of shoving an Asian man, 77, to the ground in Brooklyn on April 5, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — The NYPD released new surveillance images Wednesday of a man accused of pushing a 77-year-old Asian man to the ground in Brooklyn.

The assault happened on Avenue U, near East 14th Street, in Sheepshead Bay just after 11 a.m. Monday, according to police.

The victim was looking at vegetables for sale when he was pushed to the ground by the unidentified attacker, according to authorities.

Police said the victim sustained bruising to his left arm but refused medical attention.

The suspect did not say anything to the man and just kept walking, according to police, but the NYPD hate crimes unit launched an investigation.

The suspect, seen in the new images above, was last seen heading eastbound on Avenue U.

The NYPD recently stepped up patrols in Manhattan’s Chinatown and other neighborhoods amid a spike in anti-Asian attacks, including a brutal assault on a 65-year-old woman last week that was caught on video.

The department also deployed undercover Asian police officers and added two more detectives to its Asian Hate Crimes Task Force.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11’s Nicole Johnson contributed to this report.

