Surveillance images of an unknown assailant who attacked a man wearing traditional Hasidic clothing on a Brooklyn street on Feb. 4, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD on Tuesday night released a new surveillance image of a person who was caught on video sucker punching a Jewish man on a Brooklyn street last Friday night.

According to police, the new photo shows the individual prior to the attack, in the vicinity of the Bedford-Stuyvesant block where it happened. It’s a much clearer look at the alleged assailant, who previously had only been seen in shocking security video of the incident.

Police said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. as the 24-year-old victim was walking on Stockton Street, near Marcy Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The footage showed the assailant sneak up behind the man wearing a traditional Hasidic outfit as he walked with a woman.

Suddenly, the suspect swings and punches the victim in the head from behind, authorities said. Video showed the assailant run off in the opposite direction.

The victim was treated at the scene for pain to his face, according to the NYPD. Officials said the department’s Hate Crimes Unit was investigating the attack.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

