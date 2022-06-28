The NYPD wants to speak to this person in connection to a $25,000 purse-snatching in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD has released new surveillance images of a person they’re looking to question in a purse-snatching ruse that cost a 78-year-old woman $25,000.

The newly identified person of interest was recorded wearing a distinctive blue hoodie with a logo for Fruity Pebbles and the cereal’s Flintstones cartoon mascots on the back. The person also wore dark pants and light-colored sneakers, with an orange trim.

Police did not specify how the individual was allegedly connected to the five-figure theft, for which a man and a woman were already being sought.

On June 16, that duo teamed up to allegedly target a woman shortly after she left a bank, the NYPD previously said. A 41-year-old woman was parked on Debevoise Street near Grand Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when the male suspect walked up and told her that a passing vehicle had just clipped her car, police said.

When the woman got out to inspect her car for damage, the man’s alleged female accomplice opened the back passenger door and swiped a purse packed with approximately $25,000 in cash, cops said. The money belonged to the victim’s elderly mother.

Police sources previously told PIX11 News that it’s believed the thieves saw the victim withdraw the money from a bank just before the theft.

A man and a woman (pictured) allegedly stole a purse containing $25,000 in cash in Brooklyn on June 16, 2022. (NYPD)

Investigators previously released photos of the male and female suspects. The man is described as between 50 and 60 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a tan suit jacket, a blue button-down shirt, gray shorts, a tan Kangol hat, dark shoes, and a white face mask.

The female suspect, approximately in her 40s, has a thin build and wore a black jacket or sweater, black pants, a gray and white scarf, white sneakers, sunglasses, and a blue face mask.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).