BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new indoor roller skating rink opening in Brooklyn will serve as a community hub with programs for children and adults of all ages.

Roller Wave House BK is opening at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It officially opens on Feb. 11.

Harry Martin is the founder and visionary behind what he hopes will launch the next generation of roller skaters. Martin said skating saved him after suffering from depression in his 20s. Now, he wants to pay it forward and share the healing he found in skating with the world.

Martin, from Crown Heights, said he felt it was his calling to open a place where families can come have fun, access youth programs and connect with their community. Everywhere you look in the facility, from the murals to the food, it’s all Brooklyn.

Roller Wave House BK will offer after-school programs for kids, moving meditation classes for adults and mental health programs.

Tickets can be purchased at the Roller Wave website.