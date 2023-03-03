BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It’s a Brooklyn doughnut shop that is black-owned and already getting awards for its delicious vegan doughnuts.

Lemon cream, brown butter pecan, and cotton candy are just some of the flavors of doughnuts at Cloudy Donuts.

Derrick Faulcon’s new doughnut shop is taking a Brooklyn Heights neighborhood by storm. Faulcon said it’s like no other doughnut shop you’ve ever experienced. His customers agree. There are 44 flavors of donuts and it’s all Vegan. Not to mention, they have only vegan donuts for dogs in New York City.

It’s right in the heart of Brooklyn Heights on Colombia Place, and it’s already been nominated for “Best Vegan Donut in the Country” by Veg News. But Faulcon said his business is bigger than just doughnuts. It’s about social change and community.

Zewiditu Jewel is a partner in the business. Their doughnuts already have a neighborhood cult following. Every weekend they roll out eight new flavors.

Also, Cloudy Donuts has quite a following on social media. They’ve also started an online campaign to raise funds for a new shop in Manhattan.

The owners said it’s a win-win for the neighborhood and black entrepreneurs.