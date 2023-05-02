NEW YORK (PIX11) — The last time a public hospital was opened in one of the five boroughs was in 1982. NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health officially cut the ribbon at its new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital.

“Our family is delighted that the new hospital is being named for my grandmother, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and we’re excited that this world-class hospital will soon open its doors to the public,” said Clara Spera, the granddaughter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Spera joined elected officials and hospital staff at today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Born and bred in Brooklyn, Joan Ruth Bader benefitted from the Borough’s public institutions, including its schools and libraries.”

The new hospital is designed to be storm-resilient and has a flood-proof Emergency Room, with private patient rooms and state-of-the-art equipment to serve South Brooklyn and its neighboring communities.

Construction of the new facility was funded by $923 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and includes upgrades to the rest of the healthcare campus that superstorm Sandy destroyed.

Other hospital amenities include an endoscopy suite, inpatient dialysis, 60 behavioral health beds, and a redesigned surgical floor.