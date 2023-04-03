BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new center in Brooklyn is helping hundreds of families, including children in foster care, rebuild their lives and connect with the resources they need.

PIX11 News got a glimpse into the new state-of-the-art facility on Montague Street in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn. The space opened up this year and is helping 892 children and their families.

Rachel Williams, 37, from Midwood, is a family advocate for a nonprofit called Graham Windham. Every day she helps families navigate the often brutal and confusing system.

Williams’ passion to help underserved families comes from her own background. Her mom came to New York City from Grenada with her and her two sisters. Now a mother of three herself, she is on a mission to help other families.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kym Watson, president and CEO of Graham Windham, said the Brooklyn center is an oasis for families in need. The center has spaces for children and their parents to spend time together, a youth lounge and a wellness room for classes including yoga and meditation.

Watson knows for herself what it’s like to struggle in the system. She was separated from her parents and siblings and entered the foster care system. Now, she is the first Black woman to lead the organization in its 217-year history and runs a team of 500 employees with community centers in Harlem, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

There are about 7,000 children in the New York City foster system right now, and Graham Windham works with more than 700 of them.

The Bronx and Brooklyn facilities were designed by Claire Weisz. She hopes families who walk through the doors transform their lives.

Across New York City, Graham Windham supports more than 5,000 children and their families in 12 locations.