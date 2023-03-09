CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams joined Brooklyn officials and artists for the unveiling of a new mural celebrating rapper Biggie Smalls.

It’s in the Clinton Hill neighborhood, where the iconic hip-hop artist grew up.

The mural marks exactly 26 years since Biggie was shot and killed in Los Angeles. Adams commented on the mirror featured in the mosaic. Reflects how Christopher Wallace went from the streets of Brooklyn to international fame and how that is possible for young people today.

The mural is on a section of Fulton Street officially named ‘Notorious B.I.G. Way.’