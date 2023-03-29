RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New York City is known for its libraries. Red Hook residents are monitoring a construction project at their local branch because it will be closed through 2025. It’s also a popular spot for community events.

During the work, residents are asking for a temporary facility. Carolina Salguero is a neighbor and executive director of a local nonprofit. She wants to see a place that benefits the area.

When the new facility opens, it will have expanded community rooms and new outdoor space.

Fritzi Bodenheimer, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn Library, said they’re actively working with the community to identify an interim location and have already made initial site visits.

“Brooklyn Public Library is already providing Bookmobile service and weekly programs like storytimes and resume services in space generously provided by community partners, including the Red Hook Initiative and Pioneer Works,” said the spokesperson.

The library closed for the project on March 17.