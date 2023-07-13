GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A big redesign of McGuiness Boulevard is back on the drawing board. Supporters aren’t giving up the fight and rallied at City Hall Thursday.

After initially supporting the lane reductions and a protected bike lane for the busy corridor, Mayor Adams said he heard from opponents and wants to see other alternatives.

In May, the NYC Department of Transportation announced McGuiness would be changing: one lane in each direction instead of two, and a bike lane protected by a lane for parking.

Lincoln Restler is the NYC Councilmember for the area.

“Unfortunately, the mayor overrode the plan DOT put forward, and traffic experts announced and decided to go in a different direction at the behest of business interests in the community,” Restler said.

Chris Roberti lives in Greenpoint.

“It’s a guarantee that people are going to continue getting hurt. The sooner we can address it, the better,” Roberti said.

Opponents of the proposal formed their own coalition. They want to see other options, such as cameras, rumble strips and speed bumps in the road.

Some neighbors expressed concern about overflow traffic on residential streets and truck traffic.

“What we want to see is the neighborhood come to a compromise,” said Greenpoint resident Averianna Eisenbach.

Supporters delivered a petition to the mayor’s office with thousands of signatures, most from the neighborhood, they said.

On Tuesday, Adams was asked about the plans.

“I’m not going to force-feed communities. I’d like protected bike lanes everywhere, but we’re going to respect the voices of the community,” Adams said.

NYCDOT said it is dedicated to enhancing the safety of critical arteries and is reviewing community stakeholder feedback as the design is finalized.

An updated timeline was not announced.