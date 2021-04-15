Neighbors disagree over some NYC open street locations

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — They were created during the pandemic to create more open space.

But some locations are dividing neighborhoods.

A section of Driggs Avenue in Greenpoint has been designated part of the open street program. During certain hours, vehicle traffic is supposed to be limited to allow for pedestrian and bike access. Neighbors put up barricades to designate the boundaries.

StreetsblogNYC is reporting the NYPD is investigating after a video was posted online that appears to show someone loading the steel barricades into a van.

Some neighbors support the program and others question why the area was selected. Social media accounts have been created by supporters and opponents.

NYC Department Transportation workers cancelled a meeting and survey this week because of the vandalism in the Greenpoint locations.

Some places are very popular and have tremendous community support. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the expansion of the program and a new application process.