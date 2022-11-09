SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Nazi propaganda flier with German writing and a Nazi flag was mailed to a Brooklyn pizzeria, prompting a hate-crime investigation, police said.

The postcard was delivered to Lucia Pizza at 2201 Ave. X in Sheepshead Bay on Monday and had no return address, police said. The flier also had Nazi symbols and an eagle on it, police said.

The pizzeria owners are Jewish, according to the New York Post.

“This person’s intention was to photocopy this nasty Nazi propaganda to effectively scare us. I don’t have the words for it. I was just heartbroken,” chef and part owner Salvatore Carlino told the Post.

The NYPD Hates Crimes unit is investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).