BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Muslim teen was called a terrorist and pepper-sprayed in the face while walking down a Brooklyn street, according to police and sources.

The girl, 15, was attacked in front of 7919 New Utrecht Ave. in Bensonhurst at around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 19, according to the NYPD. A woman allegedly called the teen a terrorist before pepper spraying her in the face, police and sources said.

The suspect fled after the incident and remained at large, as of Wednesday.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

