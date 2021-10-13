Murals pop up in Brooklyn to showcase local artists, social justice movement

New murals are going up alongside the BQE in DUMBO, Brooklyn as part of a new project called, “Murals For The Movement.”

The artwork is meant to showcase local artists and the social justice movement. 

“Representation matters more than anything,” artist Marak27 said Wednesday.

His work, “Back To The Essence,” is going up at Gold and Sands Streets. The graffiti artist said the mural celebrates the African Diaspora and shows the community they’re important. 

“They’re valuable and they are beautiful, and nobody has to die to be honored on a mural,” he said.

Three different installations are going up in DUMBO. The project is funded through the Downtown Brooklyn + DUMBO Art Fund. The finished murals will be showcased on Nov. 4 as part of a walking tour. 

“We’re hoping to elevate voices, and really change the way the pedestrian experience moves along here,” DUMBO Improvement District’s Alexandria Sica said. 

Artist Cey Adams, known for his groundbreaking work as the founding creative director at Def Jam Recordings, painted a mural dedicated to love. The brightly colored mural is at Prospect and Adams Streets.

“I have been waiting to do this for years. I always wanted a monument to love and peace,” Adams said.

