Police on the scene of a shooting near the Franklin Avenue subway station on May 31, 2023. (credit: PIX11)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – At least two people were shot near a Brooklyn subway station Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting happened outside the Franklin Avenue-Botanic Garden subway station.

A witness told PIX11’s Henry Rosoff people heard the gunshots and began fleeing down Eastern Parkway. Police were seen chasing two people, however, it was not immediately clear if an arrest was made.

Video of the scene.

Transit update @MTA on scene tells me all lines 1-2-4-5 running normally… incident above ground. pic.twitter.com/oV5aR7Q6dP — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) May 31, 2023

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).