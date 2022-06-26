Police arrested a Queens man on charges of concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. (Getty Images)

BROOKLYN (PIX11)– Multiple people were shot during a barbecue in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said.

Authorities responded to the shooting at 690 Quincy Street at around 11:30 p.m. and found two women, ages 46 and 36, and one man, 27, with gunshot wounds. An 8-year-old child was grazed, police said. The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said one or two suspects showed up at the barbecue in the courtyard of the building at the above location and fired into the crowd. It does not appear any of the victims were targeted, police said.

The suspects fled the scene after the incident. There have been no arrests.

