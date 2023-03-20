Police and firefighters on the scene of a car crash in Brooklyn on March 20, 2023. (Credit: Citizen App)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Seven people were injured, including two critically, when a car jumped a curb in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred near 6401 Eighteenth Avenue near 64th Street at around 12:47 p.m., according to the FDNY. Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two others suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the FDNY said.

