Three people were shot near a Brooklyn school on Feb. 8, 2023, police and fire officials said. (Credit: Citizen App)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet St. in Williamsburg just after 2 p.m., according to the FDNY. Three people were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Five teens have been shot near schools in the past three weeks, including a 15-year-old who was struck while leaving a basketball game in Brooklyn last month.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.