BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire tore through a residential building early Tuesday in Bushwick, leaving two people injured, one critically, according to the FDNY.

The blaze broke out in the three-story building on Goodwin Place near Greene Avenue around 1:45 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the building’s second floor, taking her to an area hospital, FDNY Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito said at the scene. A total of two civilians were taken to an area hospital, with one in critical condition and the other suffering what officials described as minor injuries, a department spokesperson added.

“It was an extremely difficult fire for our firefighters,” said Esposito, calling it “very dangerous.”

A total of 138 firefighters from across 33 units brought the blaze under control by 3:20 a.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remained underway early Tuesday.