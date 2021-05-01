Multiple groups demand hate crime investigation over Sikh victim of Brooklyn hammer attack

BROOKLYN — A man is wanted for attacking another man with a hammer in Brooklyn in what multiple Sikh groups are calling a bias attack, police said.

The incident took place at around 8:04 a.m. Monday morning at the Quality Inn on Osborn Street. A 32-year-old man was working at the hotel when an unidentified man began a verbal dispute with the other man and two other employees through a glass opening partition. The victim opened the door, confronts the employee and strikes him with a hammer.

The victim sustained bruising and swelling. The attacker fled to parts unknown. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The man wanted in connection with the attack is described as an adult male, with a medium build, black short hair and was last seen wearing black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black face mask.

Police did not say that this was being investigated as a hate crime, but multiple Sikh groups are calling this a bias attack. They are holding two events Saturday with the victim, whom they identify as Sumit Ahluwalia.





There will be a rally and a press conference held Saturday by the groups Sikhs Against Asian Hate Crimes and Stop Hate Crime.

Stop Hate Crime says that Ahluwalia is feeling better now with just a small bruise on his head but is suffering from emotional scarring. The events will take place at Smokey Park in South Richmond Hill.

Police only indicated that the attack was being investigated as an assault and was not being investigated by the city’s Hate Crimes Task Force. says they will upgrade charges if and when that has been established.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.