BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The more things change in the transit system, the more they stay the same. Riders can usually be sure of one thing: there’s always work going on.

The old saying around Bay Ridge is “the ‘R’ does not stand for reliable.”

“When it’s good, it’s good. When it’s bad, it’s bad,” one commuter told PIX11 News.

One recent project promises to get the R back on track, but first, riders will have to deal with major service changes. The impact: R train service will be shut down at certain times for two months.

Changes started Monday and will run weeknights through June 17. During the project, the R train will not run from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m. between 59th and 95th streets in Brooklyn. The service changes will expand o include eight weekends beginning April 15, with changes from 36th to 95th Street.

Free shuttle buses are running during the R train closures overnight and on weekends, serving Bay Ridge and Sunset Park along the line.

Andrew Gounardes is a regular rider and the areas state senator. He’s watching to make sure the MTA provides timely and reliable shuttle service.

The MTA said the wait for shuttles may be longer during the overnight. They have supervisors monitoring the route.