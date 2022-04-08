EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA conductor was punched March 19 after confronting a rider about his behavior, police said Friday.

The 37-year-old victim — who was on duty — approached the man while the train she was conducting was stopped at the Church Avenue station. After telling the man he couldn’t smoke on the southbound F train, she was punched on the right side of her face, police said. He also pulled out a sharp weapon, causing lacerations to her hand and right leg.

The conductor suffered swelling and a laceration to her lip as a result of the blows. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she had to receive several stitches, police said.

Police said the suspect fled with an unknown woman. No arrests have been made.